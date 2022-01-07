Karnataka Minister R Ashoka tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital.
"I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am healthy. Those who were in contact with me may please get themselves tested," the minister tweeted. Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan, state Mines and Geology Minister Halappa Achar and Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan wished him a speedy recovery.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES
BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being
Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman
Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath
DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?
Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know
How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022
Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star