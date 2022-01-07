Karnataka Minister R Ashoka tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Minister R Ashoka tests positive for Covid-19

I am healthy. Those who were in contact with me may please get themselves tested, the minister said

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2022, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 18:10 ist
Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am healthy. Those who were in contact with me may please get themselves tested," the minister tweeted. Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan, state Mines and Geology Minister Halappa Achar and Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan wished him a speedy recovery.

