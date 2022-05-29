Devanahalli farmers resist KIADB’s move to acquire 1,777 acres of land

Even as the government is planning to float a global tender to audit industrial areas that are lying vacant or have been encroached, farmers from 13 villages in Channarayapatna hobli of Devanahalli taluk in Bengaluru Rural district are fighting to save their land from Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board’s (KIADB) proposed acquisition.

The day-and-night protest entered its 57th day on Monday.

Their struggle started after the state government proposed to acquire 1,777 acres in these villages for the second phase of the Haraluru Industrial Area. The land belongs to 1,867 titleholders of which 387 families are set to become landless if KIADB goes ahead with its plan.

“We got a notice from KIADB in January. After the administration turned a blind eye to our repeated requests to revoke the decision, we started this indefinite strike on April 4. This will be the fourth large-scale land acquisition in the hobli for industrial purposes,” says Mukunda of Cheemachanahalli.

His family of 12 once owned 70 acres of land. Forty-two acres were acquired for the first phase of the industrial area. If the acquisition of the second phase materialises, they will be left with two acres of land. He also points to the fact that large tracts of land acquired during the first phase lying vacant.

No preliminary discussion

Farmers here are angry that the board didn’t consult or discuss with them before taking the decision to acquire the land.

“I am here to save my land. I have four children and all of us are dependent on the piece of land where we grow multiple crops from finger millet to vegetables and flowers. What do we do, where do we go, how do we live, without land,” asks Narayanamma of Channarayapatna. Like many other farmers of the hobli, she juggles farm work, household work and protest.

“We are not educated, we don’t want a government job. Now we are the producers of food. Once the industrial area comes up, we will become housekeeping staff,” she says.

The hobli has already lost around 5,000 acres to the airport, Devanahalli Aerospace Park and the first phase of Haraluru Industrial Area. While many didn’t get compensation due to technical reasons or lack of proper records, those who got money lost it in a couple of years due to the lack of direction to utilise it properly.

This experience has driven farmers affected during the first phase to support the protests in Channarayapatna. Farmers from different parts of the state also have visited the protesters and pledged solidarity.

From food crops to fruits, vegetables, poultry, dairy, floriculture and sericulture, this region is known for its crop diversity and enterprising farmers. A polyhouse in every other farm is just an example. “We supply food, milk and eggs to city-dwellers. Many of us have invested huge amounts of money. We give employment to hundreds of people. Why ruin our lives?” asks Lakshamma, a farmer who clearly says that they want land, not money.

“The area that has been identified is a green belt, not just in terms of crop diversity but also because of its biological diversity. The Nallur Tamarind Grove, which is an eco-heritage space, is just a few kilometres away. Is the government allowed to acquire fertile land?” asks Nanjappa Nallappanahalli.

Justice V Gopala Gowda, who is supporting the farmers, says, “The government can’t acquire fertile land for industrial purposes. Not just livelihoods, but food security will also be threatened due to this move. The agrarian economy will be affected. KIADB hasn’t complied with some of the prerequisites such as environmental clearance and socioeconomic impact surveys. Also, accountability and transparency are lacking. This is happening as the state lacks a clear industrial policy and effective rehabilitation and resettlement programmes,” he says.

A KIADB official who didn’t want to be identified said that environmental clearance will be done after acquiring the land.