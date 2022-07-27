'Dhwaja Satyagraha' to be held in Karnataka for protection of khadi tricolour

A Dhwaja (flag) Satyagraha, including a ‘padayatra’ will be held over a fortnight from July 29 to August 14, starting in Mysuru and culminating in Bengaluru for the protection of khadi flags.

The objective of the flag satyagraha, organised by the Mysuru-based Nagarika Samithi, is to reject foreign-made Indian synthetic flags and make the slogan ‘Har-Ghar-Tiranga’, meaning ‘A flag on every house’, a call given by the freedom fighters to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a reality.

K Kalachannegowda of the Samithi said that a meeting was held in this regard on Wednesday to chalk out the campaign. “Theatreperson Prasanna, G P Basavaraju, Horeyala Doreswamy, Panditahradhya, Leela Venkatesh and Ugranarasimhegowda, are all part of the campaign. The Satyagraha will be in a civilised manner. Art workshop, paintings exhibition, singing, dance, play, sale of khadi flags, khadi yarn making, handlooms and handmade items exhibition and discussions will be a part of it,” he said.

The Centre amended the Flag Code of 2002 in December 2021, allowing the import and use of machine-made polyester flags.

Natural way

Kalachannegowda said, “The National Flag is an icon. It symbolises the Indian Nation, in the same way the icons of god symbolise god. Hence, our forefathers had decided that only the natural fabric, khadi, should be used for making the national flag. We were perhaps the only people in the world, who had taken such a sensible decision, for a national flag.”

He said, “It is like making the icon of mother Goddess Gowri by sticking a blade of grass on a small mound of cow-dung. The natural material symbolise the nature god. Khadi is not only natural, but it is made through the toil of Indian people, specially millions of rural women.”

Bring, share food

“The amendment to the Flag Code is a calamitous decision. It can only push the citizens, who have already become slaves of foreign economy and foreign culture, to become even more of that. All citizens should join the Dwaja Sathyagraha and reject the foreign-made flags. The participants should bring their food and can share with fellow participants,” Kalachannegowda said.

He said an art camp by artist Dwaraki, with students from Ken School of Art will be held on July 29, from 9 am to 5 pm at 403, Shyagale Bhavan, Third Stage, Contour Road, Gokulam, Mysuru. On July 30, a meeting of the Sathyagraha Committee will be held at Freedom Fighters’ Park (Subbarayana Kere) on Narayana Shastri Road, in Mysuru.

Padayatra

On July 31, Sunday, a padayatra will be taken out from Gandhi Chowk (Square) to Freedom Fighters’ Park, via Rangacharlu Town Hall at 9.30 am. Once the padayatra reaches the Freedom Fighters’ Park, a day-long cultural events and sessions will be held to evoke constructive thoughts.

On August 1, the Satyagraha will commence in various parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Chamarajanagar and Sagar. A meeting of all participating organisations will be held on August 8 at the Freedom Fighters’ Park. ‘Onashunti’ a satirical play based on Dwaja Sathyagraha, will be staged from 7 pm to 9 pm at Kirurangamandira on Kalamandira premises by the Navodaya troupe, directed by Prasanna, on August 10 and 11.

The final event will be the Dwaja Sathyagraha on August 14 at Ragi Kana in Bengaluru.