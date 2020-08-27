Dilip Buildcon bags highway project in Karnataka

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,274 cr highway project in Karnataka from NHAI

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2020, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 14:32 ist

Dilip Buildcon on Thursday said it has won a Rs 1,274 crore project in Karnataka from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project to widen a section of NH 648 falls under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

"Dilip Buildcon Limited has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new HAM project viz 4-laning from km 42 to km 80 of Dodaballapur Bypass to Hoskote section of NH-648 (Old NH-207) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Karnataka (Package-II)," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 24 months, it said.

The operation period of the project is 15 years from the commercial operation date, it added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NHAI
Karnataka
dilip buildcon company

What's Brewing

600 and swinging: James Anderson’s ascent to pace peak

600 and swinging: James Anderson’s ascent to pace peak

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

 