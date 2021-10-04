Don’t cut power to govt engineering colleges, energy department urged

Facing a severe shortage of funds and unable to clear the pending electricity bill dues, the technical education department has decided to write to the energy department, requesting it not to disconnect power supply to any of the government-run engineering and polytechnic colleges.

Following a report in DH published on Sunday, the department officials held a meeting on Monday with the principals of the government-run engineering and polytechnic colleges.

At the meeting, the officials assured the colleges that they will write to the Energy department and also requested the principals to write to the escoms in their

jurisdictions.

Sources in the department told DH that the officials collected information about the dues towards utility bills such as electricity, water supply and telephone.

“The officials asked us to write to the escoms concerned, requesting them not to disconnect power as these are also institutions run by the government,” said the principal of a college.

Speaking to DH, a senior official from the department said they will write to the finance department seeking additional funds or re-appropriation of funds.

“The budget allocated to us for these purposes is very less and we are writing to the finance department, requesting for additional funds,” the official said.

