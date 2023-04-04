DYFI activists remove gates of Harekala-Adyar bridge

DYFI activists remove gates of Harekala-Adyar bridge, opening it to traffic

The officials failed to keep their earlier promise of opening the bridge to vehicular movement on April 1

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 04 2023, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 15:37 ist
Harekala-Adyar bridge. Credit: DH Photo

Activists of CPI(M) youth wing DYFI on Tuesday removed the gates of the newly built bridge connecting Harekala and Adyar in Dakshina Kannada district, opening it for movement of light vehicles.

The bridge-cum-vented dam across the Nethravati river had not been opened for traffic though the work on it was completed four months ago.

The minor irrigation department has not yet issued an order to open the bridge on account of a stay order from the court.

The officials failed to keep their earlier promise of opening the bridge to vehicular movement on April 1.

Though the officials reached there on Monday, they stopped short of opening the bridge as the election code of conduct is in force.

The DYFI activists later submitted a memorandum to the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner urging him to allow traffic on the bridge.

As no action was taken till Tuesday, the activists, along with local people, removed the gates blocking access to the bridge on either side to allow vehicular movement.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
DYFI
CPI(M)
Harekala
Adyar
irrigation
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

Inside a classical kutchery

Inside a classical kutchery

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Five things to know about NATO

Five things to know about NATO

 