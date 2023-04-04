DYFI activists remove gates of Harekala-Adyar bridge, opening it to traffic

Activists of CPI(M) youth wing DYFI on Tuesday removed the gates of the newly built bridge connecting Harekala and Adyar in Dakshina Kannada district, opening it for movement of light vehicles.

The bridge-cum-vented dam across the Nethravati river had not been opened for traffic though the work on it was completed four months ago.

The minor irrigation department has not yet issued an order to open the bridge on account of a stay order from the court.

The officials failed to keep their earlier promise of opening the bridge to vehicular movement on April 1.

Though the officials reached there on Monday, they stopped short of opening the bridge as the election code of conduct is in force.

The DYFI activists later submitted a memorandum to the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner urging him to allow traffic on the bridge.

As no action was taken till Tuesday, the activists, along with local people, removed the gates blocking access to the bridge on either side to allow vehicular movement.