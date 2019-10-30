Edu minister seeks report on effectiveness of jayantis

The BJP government in the state, which cancelled celebration of Tipu Sultan Jayanti, is all set to get a report on the “impact” of celebrations of Jayantis of various personalities in the state, especially at schools.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar sought a report from principal secretary of primary and secondary education department about the impact on schoolchildren, of the celebrations at schools.

The copy of the communication from the minister to principal secretary reads: “Every year, we celebrate jayantis of various social reformers at schools which includes Basava, Buddha, Gandhi and Ambedkar. For some jayantis, along with celebration, we declaring holiday for schools. But in most cases, children have no knowledge or information about these personalities. I always wonder whether such celebrations make any impact on our schoolchildren? There is a need to prepare a detailed action plan and submit me a detailed report on the same.”

This letter from the minister seeking report about the impact of the celebration of various social reformers jayantis at schools has also led to speculations as to whether there are plans before the government to stop celebrations of various jayantis at the school level, following the report.

However, the principal secretary of primary and secondary education department S R Umashankar told DH that he had not received any such communication from the minister.

“I have not received such communication from the minister till date,” said Umashankar. Later reacting to DH, Suresh Kumar said, “There is no intention of cancelling celebration of any jayanti and that is not in my hand also. My intention is to know how meaningful and useful these celebrations are and to celebrate such jayantis in a better way by teaching kids about the history and importance of such days, instead of just garlanding their photos and declaring holiday to schools.”