Experts caution Karnataka govt over possible landslides; demand action

An experts’ committee appointed to study the landslide-hit regions and map vulnerable areas of landslides along the Western Ghats in Karnataka has recommended the state government to convene an urgent meeting to discuss plans on shifting of people and families prone to catastrophe in the region.

Following an active monsoon and copious rainfall all over the Coastal and Malnad districts, the experts’ committee led by Ananth Hegade Ashisara, Chairperson of the State Biodiversity Board visited a few areas.

“The IMD has already issued a forecast about heavy rainfall in the coming days. Already the scientists from Geological Survey of India (GSI) have identified sensitive areas that are prone to landslides in Chikkamagalur and Kodagu districts. To avoid any possible loss of human life and other related damage, the government must draw a contingency plan to set up rehabilitation camps and shifting of villages from the landslide region to safe locations,” Ashisara told DH soon after holding a brief meeting with CM Yediyurappa.

He further said that these activities require coordination between Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Forest and Home department along with local bodies and elected representatives.

“We have recommended the CM to convene a high level meeting at the earliest,” Ashisara said. The experts committee appointed by the state government following massive landslides in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru in the last two-years has already visited affected areas of Mudigere in Chikkamagalur district and Kalasavalli of Shivamogga district. The committee is expected to visit the geo-sensitive areas of Kodagu in the third week of June.