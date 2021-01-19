Karnataka Cong to 'lay siege' to Raj Bhavan on Jan 20

Farm laws: Congress in Karnataka to 'lay siege' to Raj Bhavan on January 20

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 19 2021, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 20:37 ist

The Karnataka unit of Congress will lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday against the three contentious farm laws, Congress state chief D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday) we are laying siege to the Raj Bhavan against the three laws and the failure to release grants for the control of coronavirus in the state," Shivakumar told reporters.

Appealing to the farmers and people to participate in large numbers, Shivakumar said there will be pick-up vehicles at the Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru city railway station for the protesters coming from outside to take them to the Freedom Park, the venue from where the 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march will take place.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Farm Bills
Farmers Protest
Protests

What's Brewing

Biden inauguration venue a 'ghost town with soldiers'

Biden inauguration venue a 'ghost town with soldiers'

In Pics | India clinch series with grit, guts, glory

In Pics | India clinch series with grit, guts, glory

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

Beyond oil wells, Syrians rummage in trash to survive

Beyond oil wells, Syrians rummage in trash to survive

 