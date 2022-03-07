Final time table of II PU exams out

The time table issued earlier was withdrawn as the JEE examinations were clashing with the II PU exams

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 07 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 02:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The department of pre-university education has issued the revised time table for II PU exams, to be held from April 22 to May 18.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
II PU exams
PU exam

