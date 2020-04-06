First health worker dies on Covid-19 duty

Karnataka registered its first death of a frontline health worker helping in Covid-19 treatment.

Saravana M (35), a a junior health assistant who was part of the Covid screening team at Hebbuni checkpost in Mulbagal, Kolar district, died while on duty. Saravana, who was working with the Oorkuntemittur primary health centre in Kolar district, died of a heart condition, while on Covid-19 surveillance duty at Hebbuni at 3.30 am on Monday. He is survived by his wife and two children.

“Since he died on duty, his family may be eligible for Rs 50 lakh insurance meant for health workers involved in Covid-19 surveillance. But since his post mortem concludes that he died of myocardial infarction, we are not sure,” said nodal officer Jagadish.

“We have sent his samples for Covid-19 testing,” he said.

C S Shadakshari, president, Karnataka Government Employees Association, said, “I have spoken to Health Minister B Sriramulu in this regard. The rules clearly say anybody who dies on duty during the Covid-19 surveillance, which is a national emergency, will be compensated, whether he acquired the infection or not. He had already had two surgeries and yet he turned up for work. His wife may be given a government job on humanitarian grounds, he said. Sriramulu could not be reached for comment.