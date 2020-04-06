First health worker dies on Covid-19 duty

First health worker dies on Covid-19 duty

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 06 2020, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 23:49 ist

Karnataka registered its first death of a frontline health worker helping in Covid-19 treatment.

Saravana M (35), a a junior health assistant who was part of the Covid screening team at Hebbuni checkpost in Mulbagal, Kolar district, died while on duty. Saravana, who was working with the Oorkuntemittur primary health centre in Kolar district, died of a heart condition, while on Covid-19 surveillance duty at Hebbuni at 3.30 am on Monday. He is survived by his wife and two children.

“Since he died on duty, his family may be eligible for Rs 50 lakh insurance meant for health workers involved in Covid-19 surveillance. But since his post mortem concludes that he died of myocardial infarction, we are not sure,” said nodal officer Jagadish.

“We have sent his samples for Covid-19 testing,” he said.

C S Shadakshari, president, Karnataka Government Employees Association, said, “I have spoken to Health Minister B Sriramulu in this regard. The rules clearly say anybody who dies on duty during the Covid-19 surveillance, which is a national emergency, will be compensated, whether he acquired the infection or not. He had already had two surgeries and yet he turned up for work. His wife may be given a government job on humanitarian grounds, he said. Sriramulu could not be reached for comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
First health worker
dies
on Covid-19 duty
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 