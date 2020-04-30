First PU results to be announced on May 5

The results of first year Pre-University courses for which the examinations were held in the month of February / March will be announced on May 5.

The results will be sent directly to students and parents through the registered mobile number and email address and colleges have been directed not to display the results on the notice board. This is to avoid gathering of people during the Covid-19 lockdown and to avoid spreading the same.

For students who could not clear the exams, a supplementary examination will be conducted at the college level, and the details of the same will be shared with respective colleges by the department of Pre-University Education in future.

After the declaration of results, colleges can conduct online classes for students who are eligible to attend second year PU classes.

No hike in fee

The department of Primary and Secondary Education which directed schools not to hike tuition fee for 2020-21 academic year, has also said the same to PU colleges.

In the circular issued, the department has directed the colleges not to increase the fee and asked them to maintain the fee collected during the previous year, or even lesser than that could also beneficial for parents.