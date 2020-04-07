Foreigners Act invoked against 19 Indonesia, Kyrgyzistan Tablighi Jamaat members for violating visa norms

The Bengaluru police have registered FIRs against 19 Indonesia and Kyrgyzstan nationals, associated with Tablighi Jamaat, for violating visa norms.

Suryaprasad S, police-sub-inspector attached to Jagajeevanram Nagar police station, had registered suo motu FIRs, under the Foreigners Act,against the Indonesian and Kyrgyzstan nationals who had come to the city on March 9. They travelled across the city on Tablighi work till March 16 and stayed at the Subhania Masjid at Farooqia Nagar in Padarayanapura, he said.

Following the Centre's direction, the BBMP officials tracked these 19 foreign nationals and put them under quarantine at Haj Bhavan in Saraipalya.

Krishna Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kengeri sub-division, said, "On March 30, they were taken to C V Raman Hospital at Indiranagar for medical examination. At present they are under quarantine at Haj Bhavan.

The investigation revealed that these delegations had come to India on tourist visas but indulged in religious activities, such as promoting the religion, and this amounts to a violation of visa norms.

A senior police officer said the police had submitted a report to the court seeking directions to deport them to their countries.