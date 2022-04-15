Free one-day health mela at 176 taluks from April 18

Health cards will be issued to eligible beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme

  Apr 15 2022
The state government has organised one-day Health Mela in 176 taluks of the state from April 18 to 22.

The Mela aims at providing free diagnosis, treatment and other health services along with awareness and counselling regarding different government schemes and programs.

Registration for general health check-up with creation of free digital health ID for all citizens. Provision of tele-consultation by doctors and community health officers to consult specialists/super specialists will also be done.

Registration and screening for non-communicable diseases (diabetes, hypertension, cancers - oral, breast, cervical) will be done along with treatment, and based on patient need, free referral services will be provided.

Health cards will be issued to eligible beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme. Separate area for health screening of women will be arranged to maintain privacy.

Specialty services for mother and child health, ENT, eyes, dental, ortho, and skin health will be provided at the mela.

Free Ayush clinical services including panchakarma, kshara sutra will be available. Awareness will be created on Ayush home remedies for diabetes, hypertension and common ailments.

Free health education and health promotion activities such as yoga and meditation, awareness on healthy lifestyle and counselling will also be provided.

The FSSAI will conduct food adulteration testing, laboratory tests on food safety in order to make the public aware about consumption of nutritious food and also raise awareness on the Eat right Movement.

Awareness will be provided through IEC activities about the state government's popular schemes/programmes pertaining to all other departments.

