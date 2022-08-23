Ganesh Chaturthi: Single-window centres for permission

The state government has instructed the local bodies to ensure that single-window permission centres are available for those setting up Ganesha pandals in public places.
The government has also directed them to ensure that the organisers give an undertaking that they would adhere to the norms laid out by the government and the orders of the High Court.
According to a circular by the government, a joint committee, consisting of members of the local civic body, police, revenue and other departments concerned, should be constituted to scrutinise the applications.
Those installing Ganesha idols in public places should apply for permission in advance. The civic authorities should scrutinise the applications and provide approval within three days.
The authorities should direct the organisers to ensure that they do not cause public inconvenience or environmental pollution. Permission should not be granted in places where high tension wires pass through and communal harmony should be maintained.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has already set up single-window centres across 63 subdivisions and appointed a nodal officer for each centre.
The BBMP, in a statement, said that the nodal officers have been asked to inspect the spot before permitting the installation of the idols.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle
Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal
After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come
Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus
What life as engineer can mean for girls
Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India
DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other