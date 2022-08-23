Ganesh Chaturthi: Single-window centres for permission

The state government has instructed the local bodies to ensure that single-window permission centres are available for those setting up Ganesha pandals in public places.

The government has also directed them to ensure that the organisers give an undertaking that they would adhere to the norms laid out by the government and the orders of the High Court.

According to a circular by the government, a joint committee, consisting of members of the local civic body, police, revenue and other departments concerned, should be constituted to scrutinise the applications.

Those installing Ganesha idols in public places should apply for permission in advance. The civic authorities should scrutinise the applications and provide approval within three days.

The authorities should direct the organisers to ensure that they do not cause public inconvenience or environmental pollution. Permission should not be granted in places where high tension wires pass through and communal harmony should be maintained.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has already set up single-window centres across 63 subdivisions and appointed a nodal officer for each centre.

The BBMP, in a statement, said that the nodal officers have been asked to inspect the spot before permitting the installation of the idols.