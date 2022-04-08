Govt regularised 3.42 lakh houses, says Somanna

The state government has issued property rights to 3.42 lakh families who had constructed their houses on government land, Housing Minister V Somanna said Friday.
Addressing a media briefing, Somanna said that it was part of the government's efforts to provide a roof for all.
Commenting on the chief minister's One Lakh Housing Scheme, Somanna said that 50,000 houses would be completed at the earliest. "Lack of availability of houses was a major issue. I identified more than 500 acres for construction of houses," he said, adding that 7,000 houses were distributed to beneficiaries recently.
