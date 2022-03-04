Govt sets aside Rs 1,000 cr for Mekedatu project

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 04 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 07:07 ist
The allocation for the water resources department is down to Rs 20,601 crore from Rs 21,181 crore in the previous budget. Credit: DH Photo

Close on the heels of the Congress’ campaign, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the Mekedatu project in the budget. 

“The Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Bengaluru Drinking Water Project will be implemented by getting required clearances from the appropriate authorities,” Bommai said.

The Mekedatu project has become a political hot potato for the BJP government as its own party workers in Tamil Nadu are protesting against it. 

Speaking to media persons later, Bommai said the state government was confident of securing approvals for the project soon. “One last meeting is pending before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) for approval of the DPR. Once this is done, we will apply for environmental clearance. We are confident that we will begin the project this year,” Bommai said. 

The government has also allocated Rs 5,000 crore for the implementation of the ambitious Upper Krishna Project Stage 3, which has been pending for years now. Meanwhile, on another pending project, the state government has said it is making efforts to get clearances for the Kalasa and Banduri Nala Diversion Projects and has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the same.

Funds for Yettinahole

The Yettinahole project will also be launched on a pilot basis this year, the CM assured in his speech. “By next Kharif season, the 2nd phase works will also be taken up,” he said. A grant of Rs 3,000 crore will be provided for the implementation of this project. 

That apart, the government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for Navali Balancing Reservoir and Rs 500 Crore for Paschimavahini projects. 

“Irrigation facility will be provided to the remaining 35,319 hectares of land in the current year by completing 14 ongoing irrigation projects - Upper Tunga project, Sowkuru, Ennehole, Alavandi-Betageri, Kalluvaddahalla Bahaddur Bandi, Thimmapura, Venkateshwara, Godachinamalki, Kineyi, Nagarabetta, Yalligutti projects and canal modernisation
projects of Karanja and Bennethora,” Bommai said. 

Despite all these announcements, the allocation for the water resources department is down to Rs 20,601 crore from Rs 21,181 crore in the previous budget. 

