Graffiti surfaces in Karnataka's Malpe against hijab ban

A graffiti came up in Bailakere near the coastal town of Malpe in support of the hijab movement on Thursday amid tension in the area after the Karnataka HC judgment upholding the ban on the headscarf.
Malpe police rushed to the spot and dispersed the hundreds of Hindu activists that had gathered near the graffiti, promising to arrest vandals. Security has been beefed up in the town.
The graffiti reads "hijab is our right" and "hijab movement".
The activists condemned the act for questioning the judgment of the court, which had dismissed petitions demanding the right of hijab in the classrooms.
Petitioners have approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order.
Meanwhile, Muslim organisations had called a state-wide bandh against the verdict on Thursday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Destinations to explore for a fun Holi weekend
Oscar spotlight on India's rural women journalists
Playing with scorpions and other unsual Holi traditions
36-million-yr-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert
DH Toon | 'Taxpayers table household expenditure bill'
Violin a 'weapon of resistance' in Ukraine shelters
Indian origin Miss World runner-up survived burns
In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified