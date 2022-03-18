Graffiti seen in Karnataka's Malpe against hijab ban

Graffiti surfaces in Karnataka's Malpe against hijab ban

The graffiti reads 'hijab is our right' and 'hijab movement'

DHNS
DHNS,
  Mar 18 2022, 10:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 10:22 ist
Petitioners have approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order banning the hijab. Credit: DH Photo

A graffiti came up in Bailakere near the coastal town of Malpe in support of the hijab movement on Thursday amid tension in the area after the Karnataka HC judgment upholding the ban on the headscarf. 

Malpe police rushed to the spot and dispersed the hundreds of Hindu activists that had gathered near the graffiti, promising to arrest vandals. Security has been beefed up in the town.

The graffiti reads "hijab is our right" and "hijab movement".

The activists condemned the act for questioning the judgment of the court, which had dismissed petitions demanding the right of hijab in the classrooms.

Petitioners have approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order.

Meanwhile, Muslim organisations had called a state-wide bandh against the verdict on Thursday.

Malpe
Karnataka
Hijab
hijab ban
Hijab row
Karnataka High Court

