H D Deve Gowda clinically stable, discharged from hospital

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has been discharged from the hospital where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19, JD(S) said on Monday.

The party tweeted about its patriarch's discharge from the Manipal Hospital here after recovering from coronavirus. The 87-year-old leader too tweeted stating that he and his wife Chennamma, who were hospitalised on March 31, were on their path to recovery.

"When my wife and I fell ill recently, people from all walks of life, leaders from across parties, friends, colleagues and party workers showed us warmth and wished us well. We are deeply indebted to everybody. Thank you. By the grace of God, we are on our path to recovery," Gowda tweeted.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa were among the host of leaders who had called Gowda and enquired about his and his wife's health.