H D Kumaraswamy accuses Congress of transfers scam

HDK challenged the Congress government to prove 40 per cent commission accusation made by them when in opposition

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 09 2023, 01:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 09:41 ist
H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH File Photo/S K Dinesh

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has accused the Congress government of a transfers scam.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Kumaraswamy alleged that Congress government had fixed rate for every post.

“These are the same persons who hurled allegations against the previous BJP government. Now, there is a need to stick PayCM-kind bills even against this government,” he said.

He challenged the Congress government to prove 40 per cent commission accusation made by them when in opposition.

