Hassan scientist in team to find cure for disease

Mahadesh Prasad, a scientist from Arkalgud, is part of the European task force constituted by the World Health Organisation to develop a vaccine for Covid-19.

Prasad, son of late Javarappa and Rathnamma of Arkalgud town, studied in the government primary and high school here and pursued BSc degree at the Government Science College in Hassan. He secured a degree in MSc Biochemistry from the University of Mysore.

Presently, he is a scientist at Rega Institute of Virology and Chemotherapy at the University of Leuven, Belgium. The Chancellor of Linkoping University recommended Prasad for conducting the research.

Prasad’s brother Komal Kumar is also a scientist in Finland and is working to find a medicine for cancer.

His mother Rathnamma, who is living in Mysuru, said, “I am happy that my son is a member of the team working to find a vaccine for coronavirus. He told me last night that he is busy conducting research in the laboratories for the Covid-19 vaccine”.

On his Facebook wall, Prasad has posted: “I am overwhelmed by the response, we are a team of 10, working on a transgenic dual target vaccine candidate for Covid-19 for the last two months.

So far, we have obtained excellent results on different platforms. Still a lot of experiments and trials need to be done to prove its safety. We will have a good picture in six months.

“Currently, there are no efficient vaccines available for treatment of Covid-19. However, there are many efficient antivirals to treat people. Parallel to our vaccine research, another 10 members are working on screening 15,000 drug molecules for repurposing,” the post reads.

“Please take precautions by isolating yourself (social distancing) if you have any symptom. The risk population is elders (60+ years) with medical issues such as blood pressure, asthma, diabetes and low immunity. Don’t rush to hospital, if you have cough or fever, first call helpline number and take necessary precautions,” it reads.