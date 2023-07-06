HDK demands removal of Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy from Cabinet over suicide attempt of KSRTC conductor

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to remove Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy from his Cabinet to conduct a free and fair investigation against him in the case of the suicide attempt by KSRTC bus conductor Jagadish.

Upset over being transferred to another place, KSRTC driver-cum-conductor H R Jagadish attempted to end his life on the premises of the depot in Nagamangala, Mandya district on Wednesday.

The video clip of Jagadish accusing Chaluvarayaswamy for his transfer had gone viral on social media.

Speaking to media persons after visiting Jagadish at Manipal Hospital in Mysuru on Thursday morning, Kumaraswamy said, "It is not long since a new Congress-led government came to power in the State. Politics of hate has already begun in the State. Transfers are common when a new government comes to power. But money is involved in major transfers. Money (YST tax) is collected for transfer of officers recommended by even Congress MLAs."

"The CM is aware of this. Let them take money for transfers, it is their fate. But they should not play with the lives of people. I will raise the issue in the Assembly. We will continue our fights against such injustices," he said.

Answering another question on probing his assets, he said, "Let them get an investigation on my assets by an international agency," Kumaraswamy said.

Former MLA Suresh Gowda, who also visited Jagadish at Manipal Hospital, said, "Jagadish had been suffering from harassment for the past two months and he had shared that with his parents and even me."

"Congress MLA Chaluvarayaswamy is targeting JD(S) party workers in Mandya district. Whoever is against MLA Chaluvarayaswamy is being targeted. There have been politics of hate and nepotism in Nagamangala constituency. After the Assembly elections, there have been three to four incidents of such suicides in Nagamangala taluk. The officers in the taluk are facing transfer threat," he said.

Meanwhile, some KSRTC drivers and conductors protested in Nagamangala on Thursday.