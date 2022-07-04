Heavy rains pound coastal Karnataka, leave trail of destruction

Heavy rains that pounded coastal belt, parts of malnad region and north Karnataka, left a tail of destruction on Monday.

Supritha, a Class 1 student of government primary school at Togarihankal in Chikkamagaluru taluk, was washed away in a stream at a coffee estate near Kambihalla. The incident occurred when she was returning home with her brother and friend. She lost balance and fell into the stream while attempting to wash her feet. Efforts are on to trace her.

Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Haveri and Bagalkot districts recorded heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains between July 5 and 9 in the coastal areas belt. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian sea as it will be turbulent.

The rains brought down trees, houses and electricity poles. The heavy downpour disrupted normalcy in some parts. Submerging of bridges due to flash floods, landslips and uprooting of trees on many stretches of roads disrupted vehicular movement.

Landslide on Goa border

Landslides on a stretch of Belagavi-Goa NH4A in Goa state, just two kilometres away from Anmod in Uttara Kannada district, late Sunday night, blocked vehicular movement. The Goan policemen and fire force personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the blocks. It was only around 5 pm on Monday that the movement resumed. Several vehicles and tourists were stranded as this is a crucial route to Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Dharwad districts.

7 injured in Uttara Kannada

Seven persons were injured after a house collapsed at Haladipur Bagani cross in Honnavar of Uttara Kannada district. Traffic movement was disrupted for hours on Sirsi-Yellapur road as trees uprooted and fell on a stretch of road near Ashisar.

An Anganwadi building was damaged after a tree came crashing down on it at Itagi in Siddapur taluk. The three families near a foothill were asked to vacate houses immediately due to landslides. A road near a bridge at Tudguni in Yellapur taluk caved in.

In Udupi district, all major rivers are overflowing. While bridges at some places were submerged, fields in interior areas were inundated. Many houses were partially damaged. Water gushed into houses in low-lying areas in Udupi town.

The district recorded 8.6 cm of average rainfall. Hebri recorded 24.3 cm of rainfall, highest in the state. Heavy rains brought down 51 electricity poles. About 134 poles have been damaged since July 1, causing Rs 36 lakh losses across the district.

Traffic halted

Traffic movement came to a standstill as a bridge connecting Kalasa and Hornadu in Chikkamagaluru district was submerged. There were incidents of collapse of electricity poles and trees. Houses too were damaged.

Schools shut

The bathing Ghat was submerged in Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada. A holiday was declared to schools in Belthangady taluk in the district. In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, the district recorded 7.17 cm of rainfall.

Incidents of landslides and collapse of trees were reported in Kodagu district. About 128 electricity poles were damaged.

There was moderate rainfall in parts of Hassan, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Haveri and Bagalkot districts.