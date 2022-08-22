High-level panel to modernise mines: Karnataka CM Bommai

High-level panel to modernise mines: K'taka CM Bommai

Bommai noted the advances made in various countries in mining ores, adopting modern machinery and other technologies used in the sector

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 22 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 22:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday suggested forming a high-level committee headed by the chief secretary to modernise various mines in the state.

Chairing a review meeting of the Mines & Geology department, Bommai noted the advances made in various countries in mining ores, adopting modern machinery and other technologies used in the sector. The committee should look into these aspects and develop a strategy to adopt them, he said.

On sand mining, he said that amendments should be made in the mining policy to make sand more affordable to the poor and middle class. There is also a need to free sand-mining from the hands of a few, he added.

Karnataka
mining
basavaraj bommai

