Home minister has 'failed' Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah alleged that law and order has completely collapsed in Karnataka and Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra has failed to discharge the duties effectively.

Speaking to media persons in Hiriyur town of the district on Tuesday, he said, investors have not come to Karnataka over the last two years. So there is no generation of new employment. How can investors come here when there is a law and order situation crisis in Karnataka? he questioned.

Slamming BJP, he said the election is more important for it than communal harmony. So, the ruling party is using emotional and religious issues for political gains. The prices of essential commodities, domestic cooking gas, and fuel are increasing every day and people are literally struggling to lead their lives. Instead of implementing development projects for the welfare of people, BJP has created hijab, halal, a ban on the use of loudspeakers in mosques, ban on non-Hindus in temple fairs to divert people's attention.

Siddaramaiah, who is also a former chief minister alleged that BJP has created azaan issue in the state for electoral benefits. Following this, Muslims are not using loudspeakers in mosques for the past two days. Muslims have been using loudspeakers in mosques and Hindus in temples for the past several years. What is the problem with the use of loudspeakers in mosques and temples? he questioned.