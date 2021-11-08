Honorary doctorate for writer Vaidehi, two others

The Vijayapura-based Akkamahadevi Women’s University will be conferring honorary doctorates on three women achievers at its 12th convocation on Tuesday.

Addressing a press meet here, Vice Chancellor Prof B K Tulasimala announced that Kannada writer Janaki Srinivasamurthy, who writes with pen name Vaidehi, (literature). Dr Suma Sudhindra (music) and Mumbai-based Kalpana Saroj (entrepreneurship & women empowerment) will be awarded honorary doctorates.

As many as 76 students will be awarded gold medals for scoring top marks in degree and PG courses.

Governor and Chancellor of the university Thaawar Chand Gehlot will attend the convocation. Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty will deliver the key address via video conference.

Check out latest DH videos here