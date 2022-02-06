Hoysala temples inch closer towards UNESCO recognition

The Union government recently proposed the Somanathapura temple in Mysuru district and Chennakeshava and Hoysaleshwara temples in Belur and Halebid respectively in Hassan district as the country’s nominations for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) world heritage list for 2022-23.

The ‘sacred ensembles of the Hoysala’ have been on Unesco's tentative list since 2014. Hampi and Pattadakal group of monuments have been declared world heritage sites in Karnataka.

While Belur and Somanathapura have Keshava temples, Halebid has a Shiva temple. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monitors the three temples constructed by the Hoysala kings who ruled the region between 10th and 13th century.

Permanent Representative of India to Unesco Vishal V Sharma submitted the nomination of Hoysala Temples to Unesco Director of World Heritage Lazare Eloundou on January 31, 2022.

The World Heritage Centre will communicate by March, followed by technical scrutiny and site evaluation in September or October 2022. The dossier will be taken up for consideration in July or August 2023.

The government's move has revived the hopes of proper conservation, better management and basic amenities at these temples. Many in the region believe that consideration of these monuments as world heritage sites would boost tourism in the region.

Residents in the region list lack of space to park vehicles, narrow roads and expensive accommodation as problems. They allege that the government had ignored basic amenities. They believe that the consideration of the three temples as world heritage sites would force the state government to properly protect other similar temples in the neighbourhood, besides providing basic amenities.

The Somanathapura temple on the banks of River Kaveri in T Narasipur taluk, about 35 km from Mysuru city, was consecrated in 1258 CE by Somanatha Dandanayaka, a general of the Hoysala King Narasimha III.

The Chennakeshava temple was commissioned by King Vishnuvardhana in 1117 CE on the banks of the Yagachi River in Belur. The temple was built over three generations and took 103 years to finish. The architectural splendour built with soap stone attracts a large number of visitors. Belur is located about 38 kilometres away from Hassan city.

Hoysaleshwara temple at Halebid was sponsored by King Vishnuvardhana. Its construction started around 1121 CE and was completed in 1160 CE. Halebid, about 18 kilometres away from Belur, also houses several Jain Basadis. The temple art provides a window into the life and culture of the people in the 12th century.

(Inputs from Mallesh and Mahadev)