Illegal mining, quarrying can be regularised: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Within hours, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s stance on illegal mining and quarrying changed significantly on Saturday as he went from first declaring that his government will not allow them, only to say later that such activities can be regularised.

“I will not allow illegal mining. Whoever wants to take up mining can do so only after obtaining a license,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru before leaving for his home district Shivamogga where a massive explosion killed five people. “Such incidents happen because of illegal activities,” he said.

In Mysuru, however, Yediyurappa said that mining and quarrying were inevitable for development. “There are road works and highway projects for which mining and quarrying are needed. But, illegal mining shouldn’t be allowed. It’s not good for anyone, including those doing it. They can make an application to regularise the illegal mining and continue their activities. We have no objection. Every deputy commission will do a spot inspection and take appropriate action,” he said.

A comprehensive probe had been ordered to look into the Shivamogga incident, said Yediyurappa. “What caused the blast? Who gave permission for such a huge amount of explosives to be transported? All these will be looked into and we will take action against those involved,” he said.

Yediyurappa’s apparent U-turn drew a sharp reaction from Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. “Isn’t illegal mining a crime? What’s the punishment for that? How can he talk of regularisation being in a responsible position?” he said.

Yediyurappa’s statement amounted to “cooperation” for illegalities, Siddaramaiah said. “Regularising illegal mining is not the same as regularising illegal homes or lands. In that case, what’s the need for a Mines & Geology department,” he asked.

The Congress leader said he spoke with the Shivamogga deputy commissioner. “Gelatin and dynamite was brought in without licence from Andhra Pradesh. This is the first offence. That it wasn’t stored safely is the second offence. It’s clear that the incident happened due to the neglect of officials,” he said, adding that Yediyurappa and Shivamogga in-charge minister KS Eshwarappa must take the blame.