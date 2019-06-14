IMA CEO fled India on June 8: Report

Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the managing director and CEO of the tainted I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Group, fled India on the night of 8th June, a day before the first complaint was lodged against him, said the police as per a report in The Times of India. A lookout notice has been issued against Khan.

Khan is said to have cleared immigration at around 6.40 p.m. with his flight taking off at 8.45 p.m. He was reportedly alone and drove to the airport in his favourite Jaguar on Saturday (8th) evening. His associates recollected Khan being tensed about the central agencies getting involved and asking the state about the lack of action being taken against him and his firm, the report stated.

The IMA scam is pegged at Rs 1,250 crore, going by the number of police complaints filed so far. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) said the number of complaints had crossed 26,000.

The team had found a Range Rover and a Jaguar belonging to Khan at the Kempegowda International Airport and learnt that he had left them on June 8. Police are investigating where he has gone and are checking the list of passengers who used the airport.

The SIT had collected details of the case and interrogated the seven directors of different entities of the IMA Group — Naveed Ahmed, Arshad Khan, Nizamuddin, Nasir Hussain, Anwar Pasha, Waseem and Dadapeer.

The suspects told the police that Mansoor Khan met them on June 8 and asked them to collect Rs 20 crore from a businessman. But when they visited the said address, the businessman was not there. They returned to the IMA office and were surprised that Mansoor Khan was not there. They then went to his residence and found it locked. His phone was switched off. They approached Khan's friend Mohammed Khalid Ahammed who then filed a police complaint against Mansoor Khan.

