IMA founder's luxury cars found at Bengaluru airport

The IMA scam is estimated at Rs 1,250 crore, going by the number of police complaints filed so far. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) said the number of complaints had crossed 26,000.

The SIT, headed by DIGP B R Ravikanthe Gowda, visited the Commercial Street police station on Thursday, collected details of the case and interrogated the seven directors of different entities of the IMA Group — Naveed Ahmed, Arshad Khan, Nizamuddin, Nasir Hussain, Anwar Pasha, Waseem and Dadapeer. The SIT also sealed the IMA head office on Lady Curzon Road.

"Our main concern right now is to track down Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the managing director and CEO of the IMA Group. We expect more complaints in the coming days," Gowda said. Sources in the SIT said the magnitude of the scam was likely to go beyond Rs 1,250 crore.

Meanwhile, the SIT found a Range Rover and a Jaguar belonging to Mansoor Khan at the Kempegowda International Airport and learnt that he had left them on June 8. Police are investigating where he has gone and are checking the list of passengers who used the airport.

A lookout notice has been issued against Mansoor Khan and police suspect he has fled to another state or abroad.

The suspects told the police that Mansoor Khan met them on June 8 and asked them to collect Rs 20 crore from a businessman. But when they visited the said address, the businessman was not there. They returned to the IMA office and were surprised that Mansoor Khan was not there. They then went to his residence and found it locked. His phone was switched off. They approached Khan's friend Mohammed Khalid Ahammed who then filed a police complaint against Mansoor Khan.