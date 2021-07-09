IMD issues red, orange alerts in parts of Karnataka; heavy rainfall likely in Bengaluru

A sudden change in the weather pattern and steady formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest part of the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify the current regressive monsoon over Karnataka in the next few days. As a result, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded red and orange alert in coastal and south interior Karnataka districts.

According to meteorologists, the whole of Karnataka is currently witnessing widespread rainfall coupled with thunderstorms in north interior Karnataka. However, the situation is expected to gain momentum starting from Saturday till July 13 with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to lash various districts of Karnataka especially in coastal and south interior Karnataka.

GS Patil, Director and Scientist, Weather Forecasting Unit, IMD Bengaluru said, “A low-pressure system is likely to form over North-West part of Bay of Bengal by July 11 and due to this Karnataka is likely to get widespread rainfall from Saturday till July 13. However, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Shivamogga and Kodagu districts are likely to get heavy rainfall to very heavy rainfall and at times extremely heavy rainfall. Hence orange alert has been issued from July 9 to July 13 and Red alert on July 11 and 12 in these districts.”

Similarly, Bengaluru in south interior Karnataka will also likely to get widespread rainfall with a few spells of thundershowers in some parts according to the meteorologists.

