IMD sounds red alert as flood situation worsens

Torrential rain continued to wreak havoc across the state, submerging roads and bridges, and filling several reservoirs to the brim.

The situation is expected to worsen with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for coastal and Malnad districts for the next three days.

Floods caused by rivers in spate hit the movement of vehicles on several roads. National Highway 48 — connecting Bengaluru and Pune — was closed after the Vedaganga river inundated the road at Yamgarni village in Belagavi district.

Ghataprabha and Malaprabha reservoirs have almost reached their full capacity, threatening to further increase the inflow to Krishna river, which is currently receiving an excess of three lakh cusecs at Narayanpura dam.

Almatti dam authorities have issued a flood warning for villages downstream as inflows of 4.5 lakh cusecs from Maharashtra and Belagavi district are expected. It is likely to inundate villages near the banks of Krishna even in the less affected Raichur district.

Rainfall continued unabated in Konkan region, filling many reservoirs in South Maharashtra. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was urged by his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis to increase outflow from Almatti.

Authorities have declared holiday for schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Dharwad and a few taluks of Bagalkot, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada and Hassan districts.

Due to widespread inundation along the banks of Krishna, 15 army columns — each consisting of 60 men — were deployed in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Raichur and Yadgir districts to undertake rescue and relief operations. This was in addition to the teams of National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and Fire and Emergency Services personnel which are assisting in the efforts.

Red alert

Forecasting very heavy rainfall, the IMD issued a red alert to coastal and Malnad districts for the next three days. During the period, isolated parts of the region will receive showers in excess of 204.5 mm while the districts are expected to receive an average rainfall of 100 mm or more per day.

The region has been recording very heavy rainfall during the past two days, with parts of Udupi district receiving up to 380 mm rainfall.