Important decisions to counter Omicron to be taken soon: Bommai

Amid spike in Covid-19 and Omicron variant cases in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the government will take certain "important decisions" in the days to come, and put in place necessary health infrastructure to deal with the situation that might arise.

"It is increasing across the country, the Centre has identified Karnataka also as one among the eight states. We have already taken certain precautions," Bommai said in response to a question on the increase in Covid-19 and Omicron cases in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, he said looking at cases in the days to come, health infrastructure such as beds, oxygen, medicines, ICU have to be put in place.

"In the days to come we will take certain important decisions," he added. The central government on Thursday had said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat are emerging as states and UTs of concern on the basis of weekly Covid-19 cases and positivity rate.

In the letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Jharkhand to be vigilant in view of the recent increase in domestic travel and various events such as marriages, festive celebrations, and vacations having either recently concluded or underway. Witnessing a spike for the second consecutive day, Karnataka on Thursday reported 707 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,006,505 and the toll to 38,327.

Twenty-three more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka on Friday. This takes the State's tally of Omicron cases to 66.

