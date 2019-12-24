In a first, PU Dept to send out draft admission tickets

Admission ticket errors could be a thing of the past as the Pre-University Education department, for the first time, will be sending out ‘Draft Admission Ticket’ of PUC students ahead of the March-April 2020 final exams.

According to officials in the PU department, the move will prevent the inconvenience caused to students due to errors in the admission tickets. If students come across any errors in the hall tickets, they can bring to the attention of the department and avoid last-minute headaches.

“Every year, thousands of students approach us during examination time seeking corrections in their admission tickets,” an official of the PU department said.

“Mismatch of name and other details in admission tickets and ID cards have led to a lot of confusion. To overcome this chaos, the department will be sending out a draft of the admission tickets from this academic year.”

Confirming the decision to DH, M Kanagavalli, Director, PU Department said, “The move is to avoid last-minute corrections in the original hall ticket. All colleges will be sent draft admission tickets from this year.”

As per the process, a soft copy of the admission ticket will be sent to colleges by the end of December 2019. Principals of colleges need to download the document and verify it with students and the documents available at the college. If there are errors, the problem has to be communicated to the department within 15 to 20 days.

Officials said principals of colleges need to be very careful while verifying the draft tickets. “If they ignore and approach the department at the last minute, we will not be held responsible

for the problem,” a senior official of the department clarified.

Interestingly, the draft admission tickets will only have details of the students such as name, college, subject combination and photo of the student. Details of the examination centre will not be mentioned in the draft, according to officials.

Currently, admission tickets are sent a month before the examination date.