In poll-bound Karnataka, Modi pitches 'hawai jahaz' for those in 'hawai chappals'

"Those wearing 'hawai chappals' should travel in 'hawai jahaz' (aircraft). I'm seeing it happening", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he highlighted that India's aviation market is growing rapidly. Speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating the Shivamogga airport, he said in the coming days, India will need thousands of aircraft, and the days of Made-in-India passenger aircraft are not far.

Wishing former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the man behind the execution of airport project, on his 80th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his final speech as legislator in the assembly will be a source of inspiration. "Young politicians need to follow his words," he said. To make the leader's birthday memorable, Modi asked the gathering to honour Yediyurappa by switching on their phones' torch lights.

Inaugurating Shivamogga airport and laying the foundation stone for various projects worth Rs 3,600 crore at Sogane near Shivamogga on Monday, he said Shivamogga airport has been inaugurated when Air India signed a major contract and the presence of airport will generate employment and open the doors of.opportunities for progress. It would change the destiny of Shivamogga.

"Before 2014, India had only 73 airports. After BJP came to power, new 73 airports have been established in the country. The double-engine government has expedited the speed of progress," he added.

This is Modi's fifth visit this year to the State, where Assembly elections are due by May. The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.

The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka, officials said In all, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 3,600 crore here. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Yediyurappa were among those present on the occasion.

