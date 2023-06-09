Issue norms for safety of KIDS, private schools tell KCPCR

Issue norms for kids' safety: Private schools to KCPCR

The issues raised by the committee includes curbing of social media access to children below 18 years

  • Jun 09 2023, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 09:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The representatives of private school managements have petitioned the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR) to issue recommendations to every department concerned with the safety of children.

In a meeting with the KCPCR chairperson, the Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching, Non-teaching Staff Co-ordination Committee has sought issuance of separate set of recommendations to every department concerned with the safety of children. 

The issues raised by the committee includes curbing of social media access to children below 18 years, action against parents who provide vehicles to minor children, ban on selling of cigarettes and other tobacco products around schools and colleges, banning online gaming and gambling, allowing private schools to decide on uniforms and action against students involving in illegal activities at coaching centres.

"Safety of children is an important issue and we are all responsible for it. The Commission assured us that our pleas will be considered seriously," said D Shashi Kumar, convener of the committee.

