'Janasevak' programme to be expanded to all of Karnataka from Jan 26: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who completed 100 days as chief minister, on Thursday said the ‘Janasevak’ programme to deliver services at the doorsteps of people would be expanded to the entire State from January 26 next year.

He told reporters here, “A large number of Janasevaks are needed as registration, acknowledgement and certification have to be done at the doorsteps of citizens. They have to be given technical training also.”

“The scheme has been now implemented in Bengaluru, youths are trained and errors will be rectified before its expansion in a phased manner,” he said.

Bommai said the government is formulating special programmes for better involvement of SC/STs, OBCs, poor people and women in the economy by providing financial assistance to them.

“Per capita income in the state is among top five in the country. But, all should be involved in the economy, and human resource has to be utilised for economic growth in which people of all classes have to be involved.”

He said he is satisfied in terms of decisions, made by taking officials into confidence, to take the administration in the right direction in these 100 days.

“The CM’s dashboard to review the programmes of different departments has been launched for the first time in the state. Reports are uploaded on the dashboard and reviewed by officials every day, while I would review it once in 15 days, to make course corrections,” Bommai added.

Bommai said the Cabinet expansion issue is not under discussion at present.

