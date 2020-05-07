Jharkhand labourer dies in Chikkodi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS,
  • May 07 2020, 16:47 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 16:47 ist

A labourer on his way from Khanapur in the district to Jharkhand by walk died in the premises of General Hospital at Chikkodi on Thursday.

Team of 12 labourers from Jharkhand who had been stuck up in Khanapur due to lockdown were on their way towards home state by walking, as there was no other alternative to travel and had reached Chikkodi on Thursday.

Babalal Singh (42) resident of Garhwa in Jharkhand who had become fragile due to walk and not getting proper food for the last few days died in the premises of General Hospital at Chikkodi.

Chikkodi Tahsildar Subhash Sampgavi informed DH that 12 labourers from Jharkhand had left Khanapur on Tuesday night by walk. They had meals at the village on Wednesday night. Police detained them near Ankali cross on Thursday and were provided breakfast and all were taken to the hospital for medical tests. Singh died in the hospital premises and it could be due to cardiac arrest.

Labourers did not starve and had got food on the way to Chikkodi including breakfast made available by police on Thursday, he said.

Team of labourers were working for a company involved in the construction of bridges. Due to lockdown, they did not have work, hence were on their way home, Sampgavi stated.

chikkodi
Jharkhand
migrant labourers
migrant workers
labourer death

