K Sudhakar seeks special package from Centre to desilt lakes in Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur districts

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested him to grant a special financial package to desilt of lakes in Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, and Chikkaballpaur districts for conservation of rainwater and reducing dependence on groundwater.

Sudhakar, who is in the national capital on a two-day visit, also requested the Union Minister to explore the possibility of the supply of Krishna river water from Andhra Pradesh to border districts of Karnataka.

Seeking funds for state irrigation projects, Sudhakar also requested the minister to accord national project status to the Yettinahole project, claiming that that will immensely benefit water scarcity districts.

Shekhawat is said to have positively responded to all pleas.

If these proposals are implemented, this would help provide piped water connection to every household by 2024 in parched districts of Southern Karnataka, according to Sudhakar.

The minister also met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and requested him to set up regional centres of NIMHANS & Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in different parts of Karnataka.

He also requested the release of funds for new medical colleges being established under centrally sponsored schemes.