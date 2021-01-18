Karnataka: 23 KAS officers promoted to IAS

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 18 2021, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 22:09 ist

The Centre on Monday approved the promotion of 23 Karnataka Administrative Service officers to Indian Administrative Service rank.

As per the notification issued by Department of Personnel and Training following KAS offices have been conferred promoted as  IAS.

Zehera Naseem, Vijayamahatesh B Danammanavar, Govinda Reddy, Prabhulinga Kavali Katti, Vyshali M L, Ramya S, Balachandra S. N, Bharati D, Yogesh A M, Shivaprasad P R, Gangadharaswamy G M, Vidyakumari, Nagendra Prasad K, Kumara, Venkatesh T, Gayathri KM, Poornima B R, Jayavaibhavaswamy, Sangappa, Suresh B Ithnal, Prabhu G, Anuradha K N and Nagaraj N M.

The promotion is subject to the outcome of the writ petition filed by Sangappa in Dharwad Bench of Karnataka High Court, said the order.

