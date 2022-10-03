Karnataka: 43 Covid-19 cases, one death in state

Karnataka recorded 43 Covid-19 cases on October 2, taking the state’s active caseload to 2,793, according to the state government’s official bulletin released on Monday.

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 1.25 per cent. Of the 43 cases, 10 were from Dakshina Kannada district. One death was reported from Bengaluru. With this, the state’s Covid death toll is now 40,243. A total of 3,440 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 110 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,22,022.