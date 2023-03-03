Karnataka: 50% discount on traffic fine payments extended by 15 days

The state government on Friday extended by 15 days the 50% discount on pending traffic fine payments, starting Saturday.

The 50% concession will be applicable for pending traffic e-challans that were issued for violations registered before February 11 and are cleared within 15 days starting from March 4.

The government took this decision in response to a proposal submitted by the Transport and Road Safety Department after a meeting held by Justice B Veerappa, Executive Chairman, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), and other officials on February 14 regarding the extension of the traffic fine concession period.

In February, the government issued a statewide one-time measure of 50% concession on pending traffic e-challans effective from February 3 to 11. A total of Rs 152 crore was collected in traffic fines across the state, clearing over 52 lakh cases. Bengaluru traffic police collected over Rs 120 crore in that period, clearing over 41 lakh cases of traffic violations.