K'taka: 50% off on traffic fine extended by 15 days

Karnataka: 50% discount on traffic fine payments extended by 15 days

The 50% concession will be applicable for pending traffic e-challans that were issued for violations registered before February 11

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 03 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 09:25 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The state government on Friday extended by 15 days the 50% discount on pending traffic fine payments, starting Saturday. 

The 50% concession will be applicable for pending traffic e-challans that were issued for violations registered before February 11 and are cleared within 15 days starting from March 4. 

The government took this decision in response to a proposal submitted by the Transport and Road Safety Department after a meeting held by Justice B Veerappa, Executive Chairman, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), and other officials on February 14 regarding the extension of the traffic fine concession period. 

In February, the government issued a statewide one-time measure of 50% concession on pending traffic e-challans effective from February 3 to 11. A total of Rs 152 crore was collected in traffic fines across the state, clearing over 52 lakh cases. Bengaluru traffic police collected over Rs 120 crore in that period, clearing over 41 lakh cases of traffic violations. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

 