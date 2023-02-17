Karnataka: Agri sector gets Rs 39,031 cr to keep farmers in good humour

In an attempt to appease the farming community, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has provided a total grant of Rs 39,031 crore to agriculture and allied activities sector for the year 2023-24.

It includes allocation of Rs 25,000 crore to irrigation sector to increase agriculture production.

Adoption of latest technology in agriculture, encouraging millet producers and increasing short-term loan amount are some of the other important announcements.

Bommai announced a new programme formulated in collaboration with ISRO to incorporate geo-spacial technology in digital farming and has set aside Rs 50 crore. Citing the international year of millets, the chief minister announced an incentive of Rs 10,000 per hectare for minor millet growers under 'Raithasiri' scheme.

The chief minister increased the revolving fund for procuring food grains under MSP operations to Rs 3,500 crore by providing Rs 1,500 crore in the current year. "This will be the highest revolving fund in the history of the state MSP operations," he added.

To assist the farmers financially, the limit of short-term interest-free loan has been increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 3 lakh, with a target to distribute Rs 25,000 crore loan amount for more than 30 lakh beneficiaries.

Under the new 'Bhoo Siri' scheme, Kisan credit card holders will get an additional subsidy of Rs 10,000 in 2023-24, he said.

Life insurance will be provided to 56 lakh small and marginal farmers under Jeevan Jyothi Bhima Yojane at a cost of Rs 180 crore, the CM added. On Yettinahole project, Bommai said that it was proposed to supply water in 2023-24 by completing the works of gravitational canal and feeder canals up to Tumakuru district.