Karnataka asks railways to make annoucement about mandatory registration in Seva Sindu portal by passengers

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2020, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 20:47 ist

The Karnataka government has asked  Indian Railways to make announcements at originating stations, where Karnataka bound trains starts, that it was compulsory for passengers travelling to the state to register themselves on the ‘Seva Sindhu’ portal.

Karnataka Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar in his letter to Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said that many passengers are not aware of this mandatory rule of the southern state.

The mandatory registration of all passengers in Seva Sindu portal made to track passengers those entering Karnataka, the Chief Secretary said.

Though thousands of passengers are coming to Karnataka from New Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra and other states through trains every day, most of them are not registered under the Seva Sindhu portal of the Government of Kamataka.

"Hence, it is requested to give instructions to origin railway stations to make announcements that ‘It is compulsory for all passengers travelling to Karnataka to register in Seva Sindhu portal. Otherwise, they will not be allowed for home quarantine’, and also to give passengers awareness (about this) at the time of booking tickets,” Bhaskar said in his letter to the national transporter.

Seva Sindhu portal, under the control of the Karnataka government, which also issues e-passes.

