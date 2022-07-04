K'taka: Bajrang Dal activists halt drama in Sorab

Karnataka: Bajrang Dal activists halt drama portraying 'Muslims as good' in Sorab

They argued that Hindus in the country are fighting against inhuman acts of Muslims

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 04 2022, 05:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 05:38 ist
Activists from the Hindu nationalist group Bajrang Dal. Credit: AFP File Photo

A group of activists of Bajrang Dal led by Sridhar Achar barged into Veerashaiva convention hall at Aanavatti in Sorab taluk on Sunday night and halted the enactment of drama titled 'Jotegiruvanu Chandira' alleging that Muslims are being portrayed as good.

They argued that Hindus in the country are fighting against inhuman acts of Muslims. Under such circumstance, it is not fair to portray muslims as good, they added.

Denying the allegations, the organisers of the event said there was no such scenes in the drama. It was aimed at highlighting unity in diversity. 

Spectators were forced to move out of the hall during the interruption. 

Ranga Belaku organised the drama enactment programme under the direction of Kotrappa Hiremagadi.  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bajrang Dal
Karnataka News
communal tension

What's Brewing

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

Running to inspire epileptic daughter

Running to inspire epileptic daughter

What will drive markets this week?

What will drive markets this week?

SS Rajamouli wants to make movies that go global

SS Rajamouli wants to make movies that go global

Kerala RJ, single mother on solo bike ride across India

Kerala RJ, single mother on solo bike ride across India

 