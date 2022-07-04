Karnataka: Bajrang Dal activists halt drama portraying 'Muslims as good' in Sorab

A group of activists of Bajrang Dal led by Sridhar Achar barged into Veerashaiva convention hall at Aanavatti in Sorab taluk on Sunday night and halted the enactment of drama titled 'Jotegiruvanu Chandira' alleging that Muslims are being portrayed as good.

They argued that Hindus in the country are fighting against inhuman acts of Muslims. Under such circumstance, it is not fair to portray muslims as good, they added.

Denying the allegations, the organisers of the event said there was no such scenes in the drama. It was aimed at highlighting unity in diversity.

Spectators were forced to move out of the hall during the interruption.

Ranga Belaku organised the drama enactment programme under the direction of Kotrappa Hiremagadi.