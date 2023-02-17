K'taka govt to create Rs 590 cr cloud-based data centre

Karnataka budget: Govt to create Rs 590 crore cloud-based state data centre

Information technology (IT) is being used extensively in the administration of the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 17 2023, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 14:29 ist
Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

The Karnataka government proposed to set up a cloud-based state data centre with an outlay of Rs 590 crore for various departments and public sector undertakings.

Information technology (IT) is being used extensively in the administration of the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday, adding the security of the administrative system is of extreme priority.

Also Read — Ram Mandir in Ramanagara, Rs 1,000-crore for temples, mutts in CM Bommai's pre-poll Budget

"In this background, 24X7 Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) with cyber experts incorporating modern technology will be established to ensure safety of government websites, online services and for data security," Bommai, who holds the finance portfolio, said presenting the 2023-24 budget in the state Legislative Assembly.

The government proposed to simplify the Professions Tax Act by amending the law.

To provide relief to the lower income class, it is proposed to raise the tax exemption limit from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month for salaried or wage-earning employees, the Chief Minister added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Budget
information technology
basavaraj bommai

What's Brewing

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

 