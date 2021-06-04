Karnataka cancels II PUC examination; SSLC exams in 3rd week of July

Ending widespread speculations over II PUC (Class 12) exams in Karnataka, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that there will be no exams for the II PUC students in Karnataka. Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Suresh Kumar said, "The state government has decided not to hold the examination for II PUC. However, we are going ahead with the examination for the SSLC (Class 12) students affiliated to the state board."

Explaining in detail, the Education minister said, "Students registered for the II PUC exams will be promoted using the grading system based on their performance in the previous year (I PUC) examination. Instead of the usual marks system, students will be promoted with grades."

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to hold the examination for the SSLC (Class 10) students possibly in the third week of July after assessing the Covid-19 pandemic situation and in consultation with the experts. SSLC students will be examined for their performance in a different format. "The examination will be conducted in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and the duration will also be reduced. There will just be two papers with each having 120 MCQs. While the first question paper will cover all the core subjects--Mathematics, Science, Social Science, the second question paper will cover all the languages," the minister explained. He also clarified that, unlike II PUC, it is difficult to provide SSLC students with a grade.

"The SSLC students have not written the 9th standard exams last year due to Covid pandemic and it is difficult to assess their performance in the absence of any examination. Hence it is inevitable to hold exams for the 10th standard students," Suresh Kumar explained.

One-Day exam for unhappy students

The state government has offered to hold a 'One Day' exam for the II PUC students who are not satisfied with the grading provided to them. The PU Board will hold a separate physical examination for such candidates once the Covid pandemic situation improves across Karnataka, according to the minister.

