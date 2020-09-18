Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa meets PM Narendra Modi, seeks funds for flood relief

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and requested him to release more funds for relief works in flood-hit areas.

The meeting lasted for 15 minutes at the PMs Parliament House office.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Prime Minister to expedite the release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund. The Chief Minister put forth a plea to revise the items and norms for assistance from State Disaster Response Fund or National Disaster Response Fund for the current year. This was in order to ensure timely and adequate financial assistance to the people distressed due to the floods.

BSY also urged the Modi to declare the Upper Krishna Project Stage-III and Upper Bhadra Project as National Projects.

He requested the PM Modi to take necessary action for early approvals and clearances for irrigation and drinking water projects including Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri Nala to utilise the precious water resources allocated for Karnataka.

Yediyurappa extended an invitation to PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 19 virtually, according to a statement from the CMO.