Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to address state at 5 pm today

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will address the state at 5 pm today (July 21).

Yediyurappa is likely to tell citizens what the way forward will be in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. His address will coincide with the end of the seven-day lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. He is expected to announce new curbs in the state capital that has emerged as the Covid-19 hotspot.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Yediyurappa will go live on YouTube and Facebook to address citizens at 4 pm. So far, throughout the pandemic, Yediyurappa has addressed news conferences to make key policy announcements. This will be the first time he will directly address citizens, much like what Prime Minister Narendra Modi prefers to do.