Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa vows to crackdown on unauthorised seed sales

Taking cognisance of a racket of poor-quality seeds being sold to farmers, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday requested farmers to be wary of such fraudsters.

Recently, officials raided several godowns in Dharwad and Haveri districts, seizing hundreds of quintals of seeds that did not meet the required standards for agricultural purposes.

During the raids in these two districts, officials seized maize seeds from several godowns, unearthing a racket of substandard seeds. About 7,026 quintals of seeds were seized from the cold storage units in Haveri, while another 270 quintals were seized from Dharwad and 70 quintals from Ballari, amounting to Rs 10 crore.

Taking note of the same, the chief minister on Saturday asked Agriculture Minister B C Patil and the agriculture department officials to act against such fraudsters.

Asking farmers to beware, Yediyurappa urged them not to buy loose seeds and go for only certified ones. “The government will crackdown on this racket,” he assured.